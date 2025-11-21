“BJP Accept Defeat in Miya Areas, Leaving Them for Three Gogoi's to Contest”: Pabitra Margherita

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita has openly acknowledged that the party faces its main challenge in the Miya region, conceding that winning there is unlikely.

"We are already accepting that we may be defeated in the Miya areas,” he said, adding that the party will focus its efforts on constituencies inhabited by the indigenous people of Assam. Margherita also stated that the Miya areas will be left for Gaurav Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Akhil Gogoi to contest.

Margherita drew parallels with Bihar, noting that opposition parties there had used misinformation campaigns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He added that while similar propaganda is now being spread on social media in Assam, the BJP remains active on the ground.

“Right now, we are present on the ground, while the opposition is confined to Facebook,” he said, adding that it is clear the opposition has already mentally accepted defeat.

Meanwhile, earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing reporters on November 13, issued a cautionary note regarding the state’s demographic and political landscape, warning that the future of indigenous Assamese communities could have been at risk if the BJP had lost power.

Addressing the press, Sarma remarked, “Mark my words, once the BJP is no longer in power, from Dispur to the farthest corners of Assam, the state could fall under the influence of Miyas.” He stressed that his prediction was rooted in the reality of mortality, saying, “I, too, am mortal. No one lives forever. The day the BJP government exits, the very Assamese people who are currently critical of us will realise the consequences later.”

The Chief Minister framed his administration’s work as a protective measure, likening it to building a sturdy embankment to safeguard the state. “We have built a structure, like an embankment, and made it stand. About 40% of the population is aggressive, unlike ordinary citizens who debate politics calmly on social media. This group’s influence will only grow if we are not united,” Sarma warned.

He further pointed to opposition leaders, specifically naming Lurin, Gaurav, and Akhil Gogoi, asserting that they were the biggest supporters of the Miyas, and distinguishing them from other traditional Gogoi, Borbora, and Buragohain families. “They are not ordinary supporters; they are the biggest supporters of Miyas,” he claimed.

Sarma’s remarks came amid rising tensions over identity politics and demographic concerns in Assam, reflecting ongoing debates about the protection of indigenous rights and the role of political parties in safeguarding cultural and social balance.

The Chief Minister concluded with a call for unity among Assamese communities, emphasising that failure to stay united could have threatened their presence and influence in their own land.

