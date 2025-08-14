BJP-AGP Clash Widens: Ex-MLA Satyabrat Kalita Gears Up For Kamalpur Seat

The political heat in the Kamalpur assembly constituency in Assam’s Kamrup district has heated up ahead of the upcoming elections. Former MLA Satyabrat Kalita has announced his decision to contest the election in the constituency, which is currently held by the BJP.

Advertisment

Speaking at a worker’s meeting in Kamalpur, in the presence of rebel leader Kamala Kalita, Satyabrat Kalita accused the BJP of failing to uphold any spirit of friendship in the constituency.

He said that whether it is regarding schemes or local committees, the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) has not received any recognition or respect for cooperation.

Citing these grievances, the former MLA stated that he is compelled to contest the upcoming election to represent the interests of the people.

""Yes, there is a lot of frustration among us. The recognition we deserved as an alliance partner was not given. Numerous families associated with the AGP have been deprived of benefits from schemes like Orunodoi, and there are irregularities in many other programs as well. We discussed all these issues in detail today," Kalita said.

ALSO RAED: Crisis Within AGP Deepens as Atul Bora Fails to Appease Party's Majuli Unit