Crisis Within AGP Deepens as Atul Bora Fails to Appease Party's Majuli Unit

In an effort to squash the reports of an internal rift within the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), party president and Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora held a crucial meeting in Majuli on Wednesday. The closed-door meeting, which lasted for over an hour and a half, was held at the Garmur office of the AGP's Majuli district unit.

Although the discussion was aimed at containing the dissidence among the party members, the rebellion appears far from over. Despite attempts to pacify, the dissent in Majuli AGP remains unresolved, sources revealed.

Atul Bora met with district-level AGP leaders and workers in the wake of the July 11 decision by the Majuli AGP unit to sever ties with the party’s alliance. Notably, the Majuli AGP had announced its withdrawal from the alliance earlier this month, citing growing dissatisfaction over leadership issues.

According to information received, during the meeting, Bora tried to persuade the aggrieved members. However, his efforts fell short of convincing them to change their stand.

The Majuli unit reiterated its strong stance, declaring its intention to contest future elections independently. “We are prepared to contest the 2026 elections in the 'elephant' symbol,” announced leaders of the district unit, using the local phrase associated with rebellion against the party’s official candidate.

The dissenters once again expressed anger towards local MLA Bhuban Gam. On the other hand, district AGP president Brajen Gam made it clear that the rebellion is not over. “The rebellion will continue,” he declared, reinforcing the district unit’s defiance.

