BJP Aims to Win Elections by Provoking Public on Communal Lines: Ripun Bora

Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Ripun Bora took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making serious allegations on the party’s efforts to win the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with the means of terror.
Ripun Bora said that the BJP which sticks to the ideology of making a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu State) is now hoping to win the general elections next year and come to power for a third time.
Attending a press conference at the state party head office on Tuesday, Bora said, “The BJP is now hoping to win the general election next year and come to power for a third time. The party has this blueprint to win elections by provoking the public in the line of communalism to make a Hindu majority State.”
Ripun Bora further alleged that the arms training of Bajrang Dal cadres in Assam’s Mangaldoi, communal tension in Haryana, ongoing clashes in Manipur are examples of BJP’s motive to deteriorate law and order and create panic situations for their benefit.
He also said that the BJP is dividing the nation in the name of religion.
“I appeal help from media to create awareness among masses for disbanding BJP party and make a choice of opposition alliance INDIA to make them the winner in 2024 general elections,” Ripun Bora said.
The AITC national spokesperson also criticized the BJP and made certain vital points on the recent decision of the Government of Assam to increase the price of essential commodities as well as the price of life-saving drugs.