BJP Aims to Win Elections by Provoking Public on Communal Lines: Ripun Bora

He also said that the BJP is dividing the nation in the name of religion.

“I appeal help from media to create awareness among masses for disbanding BJP party and make a choice of opposition alliance INDIA to make them the winner in 2024 general elections,” Ripun Bora said.

The AITC national spokesperson also criticized the BJP and made certain vital points on the recent decision of the Government of Assam to increase the price of essential commodities as well as the price of life-saving drugs.