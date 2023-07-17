BJP’s stand on “Miya” is against the ethics of Indian Constitution: Ripun Bora

Assam Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora on Monday demanded immediate action against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by DGP Assam Police taking suo-motu cognisance of the Supreme Court order on WP(C) No. 943/2021 of Ashwini Kumar Upadhaya Vs. Union of India & ORS.
Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, TMC Assam Chief said, “Assam CM’s comment on Miya Community is purely a “Hate Speech” and violates section 153(A) of the order dated April 28, 2023 passed in WP(C) No. 943/2021.”
The AITC national spokesperson stating all these facts further stated that he has written to Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India vide letter dated July 17, 2023 vide mail and requested judicial action against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and initiation of suo-motu contempt proceedings against the Government of Assam.
In the press meet Ripun Bora also stated that the comment of Assam CM in New Delhi on July 12 is purely a hate speech and disturbs the social harmony of Assam.
“CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma’s opinion on the Miya (East Bengal origin Assamese Muslim people) community making them responsible for extensive price hike of essential commodities and them snatching jobs from Assamese youths clearly indicates the divisive politics played by BJP and its leaders,” said Bora.
Bora fumed at the administration and Police for not taking any action against BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in the last five days.