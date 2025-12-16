Did Zubeen Garg Have COVID-19 at Time of Death? Akhil Gogoi Raises Critical Questions

In a comprehensive press conference held in Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi strongly criticized the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for its investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg and the chargesheet filed in the case. Gogoi described the chargesheet as “extremely weak” and “a mockery of justice,” highlighting numerous inconsistencies, omissions, and procedural lapses.

Gogoi questioned why Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appeared so afraid of the chargesheet. “Today it was said that copies of the chargesheet would be distributed to everyone hand-to-hand, but later they said that it would not be done. If that is the case, why is Himanta Biswa Sarma so scared? If such a good chargesheet has really been filed, then say it openly, take it from my hand, take it from wherever you want, and prove the charges if you can,” Gogoi said.

He added, “Why is he asking so many questions? If a solid and well-prepared chargesheet has been filed, I should be happy. I have faced many cases before and never run away. I have received many charge sheets and never lost. I have held press meets and distributed copies of my own chargesheets many times.

Gogoi criticized the investigation, stating that the SIT had collected only 500 milliliters of seawater from Singapore and a single video, without gathering substantial evidence regarding Zubeen Garg’s death. He noted that the yacht through which Garg went to the island for swimming was not seized, the yacht captain and attendees’ CCTV footage were not collected, and statements from the ambulance team and the doctors of Singapore, who conducted post-mortem were not recorded. The hotel room where Garg stayed was sealed only after one month, and even then, the SIT did not collect the sealing paper. No certified copies from the Singapore government were obtained.

Commenting on the reaction to the chargesheet, Gogoi questioned why there was so much fear over public discussion of the document. “If someone comments on this chargesheet, why is there so much fear? Why is he so afraid? Can’t people understand the matter?” he asked.

Gogoi further alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was using the chargesheet for political symbolism. “Himanta Biswa Sarma wants to fool the people of Assam. This chargesheet has been filed for that purpose of fooling the people of the state and also have been used as a political tactic,” he added.

“According to the chargesheet, certificates from the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore indicate that Zubeen Garg was suffering from COVID-19 at the time of his death, as per the post-mortem report conducted in Singapore. A copy of this report was reportedly submitted to the SIT by Garima Saikia Garg”: Gogoi asserted. He highlighted that the chargesheet is only 13 pages long, with just 8–9 pages containing substantive information, contrary to the Chief Minister’s claim of a twelve-thousand-page document.

The chargesheet alleges that Siddharth Sharma forced Garg to swim under the influence of alcohol without a life jacket and attempted to misappropriate Garg’s money to open Mahavir Aqua and Hotel Heritage. Gogoi said that those organizing the yacht party were not informed about Garg’s health restrictions, and no preventive measures were taken by Shyamkanu Mahanta, who supplied alcohol despite knowing Garg’s condition. Gogoi also mentioned that Amrit Prabha arranged alcohol in Garg’s hotel room, and organizers were unaware of his health limitations.

He further criticized that no statements were collected from Northeast Festival organizers in Singapore, and that the SIT conducted no meaningful investigation at the site of the incident. He said, “The SIT’s entire investigation consisted of one bottle of water and one video from Singapore. That is all.”

Gogoi also accused the SIT of selectively naming individuals in the chargesheet, pointing out that Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma were specifically mentioned. “You say the BJP is a middleman party, and this party has a commander-in-chief, which is the Assam CM. Just as ULFA has a chairman, the BJP has become ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma and Company Private Limited.’

If the chargesheet does not contain any loopholes, then why is the CM so tense about others reading it? Where is the problem? If anything is false, say it openly,” Gogoi added.

