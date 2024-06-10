'BJP, Allies To Win 90-100 Seats In 2026 Assam Elections', Says CM

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's victory in the 2026 assembly elections in the state.
He stated, "BJP and its ally parties have set a target to win 90-100 assembly seats in the 2026 assembly election in the state."
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested 11 seats and won nine. Its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contested two seats and won one, while the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) contested one seat and won.
Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, the Congress-led INDIA bloc won three seats.
The Assam Legislative Assembly has a total of 126 constituencies. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP and its allies led in 93 assembly constituencies in Assam during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Congress led in 31 constituencies, and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) led in two.
Out of the 126 assembly constituencies, the BJP led in 76 seats, while its allies AGP and UPPL led in 10 and 7 seats, respectively. The ECI data shows that the BJP led in all 10 assembly constituencies under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, nine under the Guwahati seat, nine under the Kaziranga seat, 10 under the Darrang-Udalguri seat, and all nine under the Sonitpur seat. Additionally, the BJP led in eight constituencies under the Lakhimpur seat, all six under the Diphu seat, six under the Silchar seat, and four in the Karimganj and Nagaon seats.
AGP led in nine assembly constituencies under the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat and one in the Dhubri seat, while UPPL led in seven constituencies under the Kokrajhar seat. The Congress-led INDIA alliance saw the Congress leading in nine constituencies under the Jorhat seat, 10 in the Dhubri seat, four in the Nagaon seat, two in the Karimganj seat, and one each in the Silchar, Darrang-Udalguri, Kaziranga, Guwahati, Lakhimpur, and Barpeta seats. The BPF, an ally of the Congress, led in two constituencies under the Kokrajhar seat.
Notably, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won from the Dhubri seat against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal with a record margin of more than 1,012,000 votes in the recent parliamentary polls.