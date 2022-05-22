BJP Announces Candidate List For Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections in Assam.
The state chief for the party, Bhabesh Kalita announced the candidate list last night at around 1 am in the presence of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang.
The BJP announced candidates for 25 out of the 26 constituencies under the autonomous council.
However, the party did not announce any candidates for the Howraghat constituency.
The candidate list was announced after a meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma till 12 midnight on Saturday.
The candidate for Howraghat will likely be announced in the morning, mentioned Bhabesh Kalita.
According to CEM Tuliram Ronghang, the name for the Howraghat constituency was not announced as the candidate could not be present at the meeting.
It may be noted that the BJP has given a chance to many young candidates for the upcoming elections to the Karbi Anglong autonomous council.
Meanwhile, CEM Ronghang exuded confidence of the party’s victory in the council elections.
According to reports, candidates and their supporters rejoiced after the announcement of the list at the party headquarters in Guwahati.
The notice from the BJP read, “As per decision in Election Committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, the list of candidate of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Election 2022, has been declared as follows.”
The candidates are:
Prabhat Ch. Taro for Duar Amla constituency.
D Uphing Maslai for Amri constituency.
Abhijit Kro for Chinthong constituency.
Headsing Rongphar for Socheng constituency.
Longbison Bey for Rongkhang constituency.
Dr. Tuliram Ronghang for Bithung Rengthema constituency.
Pawan Kumar for Kapili constituency.
Mangalsing Timung for Hamren constituency.
Rina Terrangpi for Amreng constituency.
Yet to be announced for Howraghat constituency.
Madhuram Lekhte for Laghpher constituency.
Kangbura Killing for Phuloni constituency.
Bili Mohan Khaklari for Langhin constituency.
Raju Tisso for Karkanthi constituency.
Lunsing Teron for Mahamai constituency.
Ritesh Enghi for Nomati constituency.
Kache Rongpipi for Sochen Dhenta constituency.
Jonney Timung for Lumbajong constituency.
Tilottoma Hasnu for Dhansiri constituency.
Amarsing Tisso for Singhasan constituency.
Surjya Roghphar for Borjan constituency.
Kadom Terangpi for Sarupathar constituency.
Madhurjya Dekhial Phukan for Bokajan constituency.
Shraban Telenga for Deopani constituency.
Pabitra Rongpi for Nilip constituency.
Richard Tokbi for Duar Bagari constituency.