BJP Announces Candidate List For Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections in Assam.

The state chief for the party, Bhabesh Kalita announced the candidate list last night at around 1 am in the presence of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang.

The BJP announced candidates for 25 out of the 26 constituencies under the autonomous council.

However, the party did not announce any candidates for the Howraghat constituency.

The candidate list was announced after a meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma till 12 midnight on Saturday.

The candidate for Howraghat will likely be announced in the morning, mentioned Bhabesh Kalita.

According to CEM Tuliram Ronghang, the name for the Howraghat constituency was not announced as the candidate could not be present at the meeting.

It may be noted that the BJP has given a chance to many young candidates for the upcoming elections to the Karbi Anglong autonomous council.

Meanwhile, CEM Ronghang exuded confidence of the party’s victory in the council elections.

According to reports, candidates and their supporters rejoiced after the announcement of the list at the party headquarters in Guwahati.