Ramban Tunnel Collapse: 16 Lakh Ex Gratia To Families Of Deceased

The Ramban deputy commissioner (DC) Mussarat Islam said on Saturday that Rs 16 lakh will be paid as compensation by the construction company to the families of those who died in the tunnel collapse on the Jammu – Srinagar national highway.
The DC said that the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an additional Rs 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund.
Islam was quoted by ANI as saying, “As per LG Manoj Sinha's directions, a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs each shall be given by the construction company to those who died in the tunnel landslide on NH44. LG also announced Rs 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund.”
Meanwhile, the death toll in the unfortunate incident has risen to 10.
The Ramban DC further informed that rescue operations were complete and five among the deceased were identified as residents of West Bengal.
“All 10 bodies are recovered and families have been informed. Five of 10 bodies are from West Bengal. This operation is complete. Bodies shifted to hospital,” he said.
It may be noted that a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu – Srinagar national highway in the Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night.