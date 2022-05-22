Ramban Tunnel Collapse: 16 Lakh Ex Gratia To Families Of Deceased

The Ramban deputy commissioner (DC) Mussarat Islam said on Saturday that Rs 16 lakh will be paid as compensation by the construction company to the families of those who died in the tunnel collapse on the Jammu – Srinagar national highway.

The DC said that the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an additional Rs 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund.

Islam was quoted by ANI as saying, “As per LG Manoj Sinha's directions, a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs each shall be given by the construction company to those who died in the tunnel landslide on NH44. LG also announced Rs 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund.”