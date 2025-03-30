BJP Assam Sees Unprecedented Enthusiasm for 120th Mann Ki Baat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam witnessed an overwhelming response to the 120th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s widely acclaimed Mann Ki Baat program, reaffirming its deep grassroots connect across the state. The broadcast, which aired today, resonated across 29,565 booths under 433 mandals in 39 organizational districts, with lakhs of party karyakartas tuning in, as highlighted in an official press release from the Assam BJP.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the enthusiasm from Booth No. 147 in Pakimoria Jamuguri Mandal, Nagaon district, alongside Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, local MLA Rupak Sharma, Raha MLA Sashikanta Das, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang. Simultaneously, State BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia attended the program at Booth No. 258 in Palashbari, Kamrup district, accompanied by MLAs Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Hemanga Thakuria.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Pabitra Margherita also actively engaged in the event, participating from Dibrugarh and Jorhat, respectively. In Dibrugarh, the session at Booth No. 137 saw the presence of Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, Dibrugarh Development Authority Chairman Asim Hazarika, and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Sonowal. Meanwhile, in Jorhat, Minister Margherita joined karyakartas at Booth No. 196 in Meleng Balichapori Panchayat.

The Prime Minister’s address covered diverse themes, including Hindu New Year, Rongali Bihu, Khelo India, para-athletics, water conservation, and sustainable reuse of old garments, captivating listeners with insightful narratives.

With the upcoming Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections in focus, the BJP strategically conducted Mann Ki Baat sessions across 83 booths in the six constituencies where the party is contesting. Senior BJP leaders, deputed by the state leadership, attended as special guests, and post-broadcast, held exclusive booth-level meetings to assess election preparedness and enhance outreach strategies.

The massive participation and enthusiasm displayed by BJP karyakartas across Assam underscored the program’s continuing influence as a medium of inspiration and ideological discourse within the party’s ranks.

