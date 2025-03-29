Jammu & Kashmir: Statehood To Be Restored, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a summit yesterday (Friday, 28th March) that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated that the centre will fulfill its promise of restoring statehood in J & K.

However, Mr. Shah denied to reveal any timeline for this act. “We have given the assurance that statehood will be restored. From the very beginning, we have said t hat statehood would be given. But it can't be disclosed when it will be given at a public forum”—Mr. Shah commented when he was asked about the timeline.

Shah further added in his comment on the matter—“ This was the first election in Kashmir after 40 years in which there was no re-polling in any place. Not a single tear gas or bullet was fired. Sixty per cent people exercised their franchise, this is a huge change.”

It is worth mentioning that Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, which conferred Jammu and Kashmir a special status. Under this article, J & K enjoyed a unique constitutional position which was distinct from any other states in India. It allowed J & K to have its own constitution and flag as well as to control matters of internal administration.

When the Article 370 was abrogated, the erstwhile states of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated to two union territories, which was said by Shah in the parliament.