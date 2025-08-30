‘Insult to All Mothers’: BJP Assam Slams Congress, Announces Agitation

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing its leadership of disrespecting women and undermining the dignity of eminent personalities.

Addressing a press conference at the state party office in Guwahati, BJP Assam leaders announced that the party will stage district-level protest programmes across Assam on August 31 and September 1 in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother.

Party spokesperson Dr. Angkita Dutta said the comments were “shameful and condemnable” and amounted to an insult to all mothers in society. “Not even the memory of a deceased mother was spared. This exposes the true character and mindset of Congress,” Dutta said.

Highlighting recent government initiatives, she pointed out that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has distributed 7,704 scooters under the Sakhi Express Scheme to empower women, while Assam has achieved top performance in the State Energy Efficiency Index, particularly in the agriculture and irrigation sectors. Dutta also noted that despite India’s robust GDP growth of 8.2% in the April–June quarter, Rahul Gandhi, who once echoed former US President Donald Trump’s negative remarks about India’s economy, has remained “completely silent.”

BJP spokesperson Brajen Mahanta emphasised the party’s commitment to honouring eminent personalities of Assam. He said the centenary birth anniversary of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, will be marked with year-long programmes. He also pointed out that it was the BJP government that conferred the Bharat Ratna on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, while former Congress Prime Ministers like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi “awarded the Bharat Ratna to themselves” during their tenure. “Such a mindset of Congress is highly condemnable,” Mahanta asserted.

On the political front, BJP spokesperson Dr. Mominul Awal declared that Assam’s present environment ensures that “no one who left Assam for Bangladesh can ever return.” He alleged that earlier Congress governments were weak, allowing leaders who migrated to East Pakistan to re-enter Assam and even take part in its politics. “Had the governments then been as strict as today, such leaders would have remained in Bangladesh, serving either the Awami League or the BNP. Today, their sons are active in Assam politics,” Awal said.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Awal said the BJP will once again form the government with the people’s mandate under the leadership of the party, warning that “not a single unknown outsider will ever enter Dispur as an MLA.”

Also Read: BJP Tears Into Congress, RJD Over Abuses Against PM Modi’s Late Mother at Bihar Rally