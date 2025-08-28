BJP Tears Into Congress, RJD Over Abuses Against PM Modi’s Late Mother at Bihar Rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after abusive remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during a Congress-led event in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

The incident took place on the stage of the Congress’ ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra. A video that has since gone viral shows an unidentified voice from the stage microphone using derogatory language referencing the late mother of the Prime Minister. Although Rahul Gandhi was not present at the event, the BJP has accused him of permitting such conduct from his platform.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda termed the incident “highly condemnable and reprehensible,” saying, “This is also a disregard for Bihar’s culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologize for this heinous act.”

कांग्रेस की तथाकथित वोट अधिकार यात्रा में जिस तरह से कांग्रेस-आरजेडी के मंच से देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की दिवंगत माता जी को गाली दी गई, वह घोर निंदनीय और भर्त्सनीय है। यह अभद्रता की सारी सीमा लांघ चुके दो शहजादों का बिहार की धरती पर बिहार की संस्कृति का… pic.twitter.com/QUHRamQrir — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 28, 2025

The BJP has also filed a complaint against Congress youth leader Mohammad Naushad, alleging that he was responsible for the abusive remarks. However, Naushad later issued an apology, stating he was not even present at the event when the offensive comments were made.

From its official X handle, the BJP lashed out at both Congress and RJD, stating in Hindi: “Extremely indecent language was used from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s yatra stage against the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This yatra has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

The BJP further alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had earlier invited leaders like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy — whom the BJP accused of “insulting the people of Bihar” — to join their yatra. It added, “Now, in their desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of Prime Minister Modi Ji. This is such a mistake that even if Rahul and Tejashwi beg for forgiveness a thousand times by holding their ears and doing sit-ups, the people of Bihar will not forgive them.”

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang also condemned the incident, telling ANI in Bhopal, “The whole world respects PM Modi, and Rahul Gandhi is insulting him in this manner. Rahul Gandhi himself should come and apologise to the public.”

As of now, neither Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, nor their parties have issued an official response.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is part of Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide outreach campaign, where he has repeatedly accused the BJP and the Election Commission of colluding to “steal elections.”

