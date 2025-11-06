BJP Betrayed Its Own, Says Akhil Gogoi After Rajen Gohain Joins AJP

Rajen Gohain, once a Union minister in the Modi government and a stalwart BJP leader in Assam, quit the ruling party after a long speculation and joined hands with regional force AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad). Mr Gohain was at the helm of several controversies regarding his displeasure with the present leaders of the BJP and the party's functioning.

Seeing his new journey hereon, Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi resorted to his Facebook handle for attacking RSS and BJP. In his Facebook post, Mr Gogoi said that RSS-BJP's role is to give shelter to those Congressmen who were indulging in blatant corruption. He said that the ruling party ceases any sense of responsibility for those who once gave their blood and sweat for building the party.

Mentioning Ashok Sarma, Rajen Gohain, Judhisthir Gogoi, Bhaben Mahan, R P Sharma, Mira Borthakur, Pradyut Borah, Gogoi claimed that ex-Congressmen and newcomers in the BJP have compelled them to quit the party, who once were dedicated.

"BJP RSS need only power to rule the country. By selling the resources of the country to the big capitalists, they have dragged the citizens into an insurmountable price hike. Their power is to create division between Hindus and Muslims,"--Gogoi wrote in his post.

He went on adding that "To violate the constitutional provisions of our country is the main task of the BJP RSS."

"Their Nationalism is only to provide an opportunity of plundering for their leaders, and their Hindutva is against humanity, against social justice and full of communalism, casteism"-Gogoi remarked in his post.

Regarding Assam, Gogoi said that the state hasn't got anything from them but some cruel rhetoric that can push Assamese nationalism backwards for many years.