BJP Cant Implement Uniform Civil Code In Country: AIUDF MLA

"BJP can't implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country and BJP also knows it very well. But they are talking about it only for vote bank politics," Rafiqul Islam said.

He further said that UCC is not natural. "The rights of all castes, and communities have been defined in the Constitution of India. There is no need to bring UCC and the BJP can't bring it," the AIUDF MLA said.

He added that if BJP brings the UCC in the country, they will get trapped.

"They (BJP) can't implement it in Goa, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Chennai, Bengaluru. BJP also knows it very well, so they are talking about the state, they don't talk about Delhi. Before the election in Gujarat, they said that they will bring UCC and said the same in Uttarakhand also and they took resolution and passed a bill. But why they haven't implemented it in Uttarakhand? A similar thing happened in Uttar Pradesh also and they are not able to bring the UCC," Rafiqul Islam said.

Last year in October, Islam had said that that India is a country with different castes and communities and different religions have different laws, so if the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, it would affect the country.

He also alleged that BJP is “targeting” Muslims.

"India is a country of different castes and communities. There are different laws of different religions. If the Uniform Civil Code is implemented then it will affect the country. The BJP-led government is not only targeting Muslims but also other religions," he said.

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that UCC will be implemented soon in the country and polygamy would come to an end.

Addressing a huge crowd in Telangana, CM Sarma said, “There are some people in India who thought they can marry four women. That was their thinking. But, I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to come in India and time has also come to make India a true secular nation.”

CM Sarma was addressing the “Hindu Ekta Yatra” organised by Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar.