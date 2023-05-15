Man Booked for Allegedly Molesting Air Hostess on Dubai-Amritsar Flight

A male passenger has been arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight in an inebriated state, reports emerged on Monday.
According to reports, the man, identified as Rajinder Singh, hailing from Jalandhar in Punjab got engaged in a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday.
The police was quoted by PTI saying, “The air hostess brought the incident to the crew’s notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state.”
After receiving the information, the crew members then notified the Amritsar control room regarding the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline on which they were on board lodged a police complaint.
Singh was arrested after he landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Punjab, the reports said.
He has been charged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).