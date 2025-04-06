BJP Celebrates 46th Foundation Day on Ram Navami with Nationwide Enthusiasm

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 46th Foundation Day on Sunday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The day was observed with programmes across the country, including in Assam, where BJP leaders highlighted the party’s history, challenges, and goals for the future.

Advertisment

In a statement issued to commemorate the day, Dilip Saikia, Member of Parliament and President of the BJP’s Assam Pradesh unit, extended greetings to all party members, senior leaders, workers (karyakartas), supporters, and well-wishers.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, by leaders including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, following the dissolution of the Janata Party coalition. Emerging from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was established in 1951, the BJP began its political journey with the stated objective of promoting nationalism and re-establishing India as a "Vishwaguru" or global leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Saikia acknowledged that the party’s 46-year-long journey had not been without struggle. He said the organization had faced ideological battles and difficult political circumstances, but had continued to expand its reach through public engagement, grassroots mobilisation, and outreach efforts.

He added that the party's workers, often described as foot soldiers, had played a crucial role in this process, particularly in states like Assam. According to Saikia, these workers helped shape the BJP into a “people-centric service organization,” now boasting over 130 million members nationwide.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saikia said, the BJP has pursued decentralized governance and focused on delivering public services across various levels—from the central government to local bodies and autonomous councils. He credited this approach for expanding the party’s base among marginalized communities and for implementing various welfare schemes.

In his statement, Saikia also pointed to several policy decisions taken by the central government, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the abolition of Triple Talaq, the passage of the Women’s Reservation Act, the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code reforms), and the recent Wakf Amendment Bill. He said these reflected the party’s ideological commitment and its legislative agenda.

He also referenced economic indicators, claiming that over 250 million people have moved above the poverty line due to welfare policies implemented over the past decade.

In Assam, the BJP has been in power since 2016 and is currently led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Saikia said that under Sarma’s leadership, the state had made significant progress, and he credited the earlier leadership of former CM Sarbananda Sonowal for laying a foundation of unity and inclusive growth.

On the occasion of Foundation Day, Saikia urged party workers to dedicate themselves to building a prosperous Assam and contribute to strengthening India’s position globally. He reiterated the goal of making Assam one of the top five states in the country, in line with the state government's stated development vision.

The party’s Foundation Day celebrations took place amid Ram Navami festivities, observed with devotion across the country. BJP workers in Assam and other parts of India participated in various programmes, which included community outreach, cultural events, and internal meetings reflecting on the party’s evolution since 1980.

While the statement highlighted the party’s achievements and ideological journey, it also comes at a time of increased political activity as the country prepares for the next general elections.

Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP-RSS, Calls Communalism Nation’s Biggest Challenge