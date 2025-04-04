Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP-RSS, Calls Communalism Nation’s Biggest Challenge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that "communalism and hatred being spread by the BJP and RSS" were among the biggest challenges facing the nation. Addressing the third cluster meeting of 302 district presidents from Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, Kharge emphasized the need to counter the "anti-people and anti-constitution policies" of the BJP and RSS.

He urged the district leaders to remain "battle-ready" and continuously prepare for elections throughout the five-year term. Congratulating the recently appointed district presidents from Bihar, he reminded them of their "added responsibility" with the state gearing up for polls in the coming months.

Later, briefing reporters, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Media & Publicity Chairman Pawan Khera revealed that this was the final cluster meeting, with all three sessions witnessing the participation of 862 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

Venugopal highlighted key discussion points, including booth management, voter list verification, party ideological training, and strategies to handle traditional and social media campaigns. "Apart from these, discussions were also held on party assets, properties, and fund management for organisational activities," he added.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also addressed the gathering of DCC presidents.

Venugopal noted that such a meeting had taken place "after 20 years" and announced that the party would establish a structured communication system with DCC presidents. Around 60 leaders shared their insights on strengthening the organisation and the changes needed to enhance its functioning.

"The party’s full focus in 2025 is to build the organisation from the grassroots to the top," Venugopal asserted, describing the meetings with DCC presidents as "very fruitful."

He also outlined details of the upcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) session, themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh." The session is scheduled for April 8 and 9 on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad.

On April 8, an Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial. The meeting holds special significance as 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi assuming the Congress presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The CWC meeting will be attended by CWC members, permanent and special invitees, PCC presidents, CLP leaders, Council leaders, CEC members, office bearers of the CPP office, Chief Ministers, former Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers—a total of 169 attendees.

On April 9, the AICC session will witness the participation of 1,725 elected and co-opted AICC members, along with MPs, state ministers, heads of AICC departments and cells, and Congress election officials.