BJP Did in 10 Years What Congress Couldn’t in 50: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a strong defence of the BJP government’s record in Assam, claiming that the progress achieved in the last ten years has far exceeded what the Congress could not deliver in five decades.

Addressing a public rally in Silchar on February 20, Shah said Assam has witnessed rapid growth in infrastructure and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Highlighting road connectivity, Shah said nearly 14 kilometres of roads have been constructed in the state over the past five years. He also pointed to the completion of hundreds of bridges and the inauguration of four major bridges, saying these projects have improved connectivity and boosted economic activity.

Taking aim at previous Congress governments, Shah accused them of failing to secure Assam’s borders. He alleged that unchecked infiltration in earlier years had affected the rights of indigenous communities and altered the state’s demographic balance.

According to Shah, the BJP government has taken strong measures over the past decade to stop infiltration and clear encroached land. He said these steps were necessary to protect the interests of the people of Assam.

On the investment front, Shah drew a sharp comparison between the two regimes. He claimed that between 2004 and 2014, the Congress-led central government allocated Rs 1.28 lakh crore for Assam’s development. In contrast, he said, the Modi government has invested nearly Rs 15 lakh crore in the state over the past ten years.

The Home Minister also said Assam is steadily emerging as a healthcare hub in the Northeast. He referred to the upcoming semiconductor plant worth Rs 27,000 crore as a major milestone for the state’s industrial future, adding that such projects are creating new opportunities for young people.

