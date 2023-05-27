Assam: BJP Expels Moon Ingtipi After Being Arrested for Extortion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam expelled Moon Ingtipi from the party on Friday after she was arrested for extorting money on the pretext of providing jobs.
The BJP cited that Moon Ingtipi's actions have bought a bad image to the party due to which the state president Bhabesh Kalita took the decision to expel her from the party with immediate effect.
It may be mentioned that on Thursday, the expelled BJP leader was arrested on alleged fraud charges in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.
Ingtipi allegedly extorted a large amount of money from several people on the pretext of providing a job.
Until now, Ingtipi allegedly extorted around Rs 9.52 crores from such hapless persons who were longing for a job.
The police later arrested Ingtipi based on the complaints by the victims. It was also learned that Ingtipi had extorted money from the victims by using the names of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang.
Following the development, Ingtipi was suspended from the position of the secretary of BJP’s Kisan Morcha.