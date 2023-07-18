Bengaluru Oppn Meet: UPA Renamed To 'INDIA' | Check What It Stands For

In a fresh development amid the meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru today, the name of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress, has been renamed to 'I-N-D-I-A' (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance).
UPA was formed in 2004 and is the coalition of centre-left political parties in India. It was formed with a coalition of around 10 political parties with Sonia Gandhi as its chairperson.
The acronym I-N-D-I-A is being considered to band the 26 Opposition parties that are meeting in Bengaluru to streamline a stategy to take the BJP unitedly ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
According to reports, the name has been suggested to name the mega opposition front that seeks to take on the ruling party. It is also learned that the Left parties want the word 'Alliance' to be changed to 'Front' while some parties are not too keen on 'NDA' in the name.
Today’s meeting was more on the deliberations on the grand alliance’s name. Earlier yesterday, all the parties were asked to suggest names, and these will be discussed and a consensus will be reached during the meeting.
Reportedly, former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is set to be named as the President of the Front, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Convenor.
In addition, two subcommittees will be formed: one to finalise the common minimum program and communication points, and the other to plan joint opposition events, rallies, and conventions.
The opposition meet is being attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad.