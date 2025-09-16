BJP Govt in BTR Essential to Safeguard Peace and Development: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that a BJP government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is crucial to sustain the peace and stability that has taken root in the area over the past few years.

Speaking at a rally in Fatemabad Tea Estate under Salbari constituency in Baksa district, Sonowal recalled how Bodoland was once associated with fear and unrest. “People here suffered for decades due to conflict and neglect.

It was only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the Bodo Accord was implemented sincerely, turning Bodoland into a land of peace, brotherhood and development,” he said.

The Union Minister credited the Modi government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” approach for building trust and inclusivity in BTR. He stressed that peace must be nurtured through transparent governance, empowerment of local communities and equal opportunities for all.

Taking sharp digs at the Congress, Sonowal said successive governments failed to improve the lives of ordinary people in Assam and BTR. “Congress neglected the region, pushing generations into poverty and insecurity. In contrast, under Modi ji, India has not only secured peace in sensitive areas but also risen as a strong voice in the world,” he said.

Sonowal also highlighted India’s economic rise under BJP, noting that the country had moved from being the 11th largest economy in 2014 to the 4th largest today. “By 2029, India will be the third-largest economy, and by 2047, among the most developed nations. This growth journey must include BTR as well,” he said.

Promising clean and accountable governance, Sonowal said only a corruption-free system can ensure justice and prosperity for all. He urged people to back BJP candidate Chakradhar Das in the upcoming BTR elections.

“This is a fight to protect the peace we have achieved together. Only a BJP government can safeguard the future of BTR and ensure every citizen prospers in unity and dignity,” Sonowal told the gathering.

