“India to Be Top 10 Shipbuilding Nation by 2030, Top 5 by 2047”: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated India’s first port-based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port today, marking a significant step in the nation’s clean energy transition.

Built at a cost of ₹3.87 crore, the 10 Nm³/hr facility will generate green hydrogen to power streetlights and an electric vehicle charging station within the port colony, making VOC Port the first in the country to produce green hydrogen. In tandem, Sonowal laid the foundation for a pilot Green Methanol Bunkering and Refuelling Facility with a 750 m³ capacity, costing ₹35.34 crore. The initiative, aligned with the proposed Coastal Green Shipping Corridor between Kandla and Tuticorin, aims to position VOC Port as a key green bunkering hub in southern India.

“The mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 blends speed, scale, sustainability, and self-reliance,” Sonowal said. “The projects launched today will generate thousands of jobs, attract global investments, and position Tamil Nadu as a major contributor to India’s economic growth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are on track to be among the world’s Top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and Top 5 by 2047.”

Other projects unveiled include a 400 KW rooftop solar plant, raising VOC Port’s total rooftop solar capacity to 1.04 MW—the highest among Indian ports—and a ₹24.5 crore link conveyor connecting Coal Jetty-I to the port stack yard, increasing efficiency by 0.72 MMTPA.

Sonowal also laid foundation stones for a 6 MW wind farm, a ₹90 crore multi-cargo berth, a 3.37 km four-lane road, and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Heritage Museum, further reinforcing the port’s infrastructure and heritage initiatives.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s port sector growth, the Minister said, “The state’s three major ports—Chennai, Kamarajar, and VOC—have seen transformative development under Sagarmala, with 98 projects worth ₹93,715 crore initiated over the past 11 years, 50 of which are already completed. More than ₹16,000 crore has been invested in these ports for modernisation and capacity enhancement alone.”

The event also included MoUs between VOC Port and IPRCL for rail connectivity to the Outer Harbour project and with NTPC to implement green mobility initiatives.

Paying homage to freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar on his 154th birth anniversary, Sonowal said, “VOC ignited the Swadeshi spirit through shipping. Today, we carry forward that legacy with green energy, innovation, and self-reliance in our port and shipping sector.”

The Minister lauded the people of Tamil Nadu and Thoothukudi for their cooperation, stating, “Projects are completed on time because of public trust and support. This is how our ministry functions—with speed, scale, and commitment to India’s growth.”