BJP Holds Key Organizational Meeting at Vajpayee Bhawan Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

The Assam BJP convened a crucial organizational meeting at Vajpayee Bhawan on Friday to discuss strategies and preparations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by in-charge officials, party leaders, and workers holding key responsibilities for the polls. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present.

During the three-hour session, party leaders reviewed election preparedness, including campaigning strategies, wall paintings, nominations, and potential visits of national leaders. The Home Minister’s visit is expected on January 29, 2026.

Key takeaways from the meeting include:

Ticket Allocation: Current MLAs are not automatically guaranteed tickets. The parliamentary party will decide based on each MLA’s performance and popularity over the past five years. BJP plans to prioritize young candidates, with more than 22 new faces likely to be given tickets, while accommodating sitting MLAs in key constituencies.

Youth Focus: Greater emphasis will be placed on empowering and including the youth in the upcoming elections.

Alliance Talks: Discussions with the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) parties and the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) are ongoing. AGP may field candidates in up to 100 seats. Seat-sharing discussions will involve senior leaders, including Atul Bora and Dilip Saikia.

Strong Public Support: BJP leaders highlighted that all current MLAs enjoy strong public support, with no complaints or controversies reported against them to date. Each MLA has contributed to local development, including 300–500 Namghars in their constituencies.

Strategic Advantage: The creation of new constituencies is seen as an opportunity for BJP to introduce new candidates while maintaining continuity with existing MLAs.

Dilip Saikia, who chaired the meeting, said the session was aimed at finalizing strategies, understanding ground realities, and ensuring a comprehensive approach toward the elections. Party leaders expressed confidence in their preparations and reiterated their commitment to both development and people-centric campaigning.

The meeting underscores the BJP’s proactive approach to election planning in Assam, focusing on youth engagement, strategic alliances, and continuity of governance.

