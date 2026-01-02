BJP Slams Akhil Gogoi, Highlights Assam’s Rapid Economic Growth Under CM Sarma

The Assam BJP on Friday strongly refuted opposition leader Akhil Gogoi’s claims that the state has not seen development, calling the remarks “a willful disregard of facts.”

In a press release from the BJP state headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said that both the Central and Assam state governments have brought about transformative progress in the state’s economy and social development in recent years.

Goswami highlighted that prior to 2016, Kaziranga National Park faced near-daily rhino poaching, deterring tourism. “Since the BJP government came to power in 2016, rhino poaching has stopped entirely. In 2025 alone, the park welcomed a record 1,39,458 domestic and 6,699 foreign tourists within just three months from October to December,” he said, citing this as evidence of Assam’s rapid development.

The spokesperson also criticised Akhil Gogoi for selectively quoting the Reserve Bank of India’s Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, 2024-25, pointing out that Gogoi relied on just 40 pages of a 446-page report to undermine Assam’s progress. According to the RBI data, Assam’s Net State Value Added (NSVA) nearly doubled from 2,83,152 in 2019-20 to 5,00,314 in 2024-25, while per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) increased from 50,642 in 2015-16 under Congress rule to 81,127 in 2024-25, demonstrating significant economic growth.

Goswami further noted improvements in social indicators, such as the maternal mortality rate, which was 229 per lakh live births in 2015, highlighting the state government’s progress in health and welfare.

Concluding the statement, the BJP spokesperson challenged Akhil Gogoi to provide a fact-based comparison of Assam’s economy under Congress rule versus the current administration, rather than relying on selective data.

