BJP Intensifies Attack on Gaurav Gogoi Over Wife’s Alleged ISI Affiliation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious concerns over the allegations against Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi. BJP spokesperson Kishor Upadhyay has demanded a clear response from Gaurav Gogoi regarding claims that his wife worked in Islamabad under Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was associated with Tauqir Sheikh, a senior advisor to Pakistan’s Planning Commission.

In a press release issued today, Upadhyay emphasized the significant political responsibility held by Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Given the alleged ties between his wife and the ISI, Upadhyay questioned whether these associations could impact Gogoi’s ability to effectively fulfill his duties. He stated that such allegations could undermine public trust and raise concerns about Gogoi's political integrity.

Upadhyay also pointed to past controversies involving Congress leaders and their families, alleging connections to George Soros and his NGOs, particularly the Open Society Foundation, which he claimed were aimed at interfering in India’s internal affairs. He mentioned several Congress figures, including Sam Pitroda and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter, who have faced accusations of receiving funds from Soros for activities deemed harmful to the nation. Additionally, Upadhyay highlighted reported links between certain Congress leaders and Pakistani political figures, as well as ISI operatives.

The BJP, Assam Pradesh, has called for a thorough legal investigation into the allegations against Elizabeth Gogoi. The party has demanded that Gaurav Gogoi, as Deputy Leader of the Opposition, provide a detailed clarification to address these serious concerns.

Meanwhile, State BJP president Dilip Saikia weighed in on the matter, asserting that Gaurav Gogoi is unfit for politics. He added that the recent revelation of his wife’s alleged ties with the ISI poses a national security concern, and that Gogoi must provide a clear explanation.

Addressing the comment made by Gaurav Gogoi regarding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in which Gogoi suggested "OUT Himanta Biswa Sarma, IN Dilip Saikia," BJP leader Dilip Saikia responded strongly. He criticized Gogoi's remarks, asserting that such frivolous comments demonstrated Gogoi’s unfitness to continue in politics, as reflected in his reaction at Borjhar Airport.

