National Security Concern or Political Gimmick? Questions Rise Over Elizabeth Gogoi’s Past

Allegations have surfaced against Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi, wife of opposition leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, raising serious concerns about her alleged ties to Pakistan and the ISI. While no concrete evidence has been presented, these claims have fueled intense speculation in political circles.

Advertisment

The accusations suggest that Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi has close connections with Pakistan and also with George Soros, a well-known critic of nationalism and a prominent figure in global political circles. Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi is said to have previously worked with U.S. Senator Tom Udall, who is known for his support of financial assistance to Pakistan. Tom Udall is a member of the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Additionally, connections between Udall and Soros have brought attention to these relationships, particularly after Donald Trump's second term in office, which revived discussions on these affiliations. Before her marriage to Gaurav Gogoi, Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi was reportedly involved with a Pakistan-based organization led by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national with alleged links to the ISI. While these claims remain unverified, they have sparked outrage and raised suspicions about her past associations with Pakistan.

These allegations have been exacerbated by a post from Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media. In the post, Sarma indirectly, without targeting anyone, had questioned the allegations that leading young individuals had ties to the ISI and had allegedly encouraged youth to approach the Pakistani embassy for citizenship. Sarma also raised concerns about external funding sources, including Soros, and the potential destabilization of national security.

Apart from that, the Chief Minister also stated that during his interactions with an IFS officer in Singapore, of late, he learned that officers in the Indian Foreign Service cannot marry a foreign national without prior permission from the Government of India. Moreover, even when permission is granted, it comes with the condition that the spouse must acquire Indian citizenship within six months. Interestingly, this rule does not apply to lawmakers. However, allowing a foreign spouse of a lawmaker to retain foreign citizenship for 12 years is far too long. Loyalty to the nation must always take precedence over all other considerations.

The rising questions regarding Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi’s alleged involvement with Pakistan and the ISI have fueled an ongoing debate, with many now demanding clarification on the truth of these claims. The issue continues to attract widespread attention, especially concerning the impact of such relationships on national security.

Gaurav Gogoi Responds, Dismisses Allegations as Political Strategy

In light of the ongoing allegations surrounding his wife, Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi, and her alleged connections to Pakistan's ISI, MP Gaurav Gogoi has responded assertively, addressing the matter during a public interaction at Borjhar Airport in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Gaurav stated that the Chief Minister's seat was currently uncertain, referencing the changing political dynamics with BJP state president and MP Dilip Saikia potentially coming in and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma potentially going out. He expressed that these constant shifts in leadership created an unstable environment.

Gaurav also took the opportunity to dismiss any previous accusations against his family, suggesting that such defamatory remarks were part of a political strategy. He pointed out that the same accusations were thrown at him and his family during the last Lok Sabha elections, and now the same tactics were being used ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

He added, "If my wife is indeed an ISI agent, then I must be a RAW agent for India." He emphasized that the allegations against his family would not sway him, and he had no objections if others chose to raise similar accusations against him. He further criticized the Chief Minister for raising these allegations to divert attention from his own issues.

Gaurav’s strong words indicate that he remains undeterred by these accusations and believes the allegations are merely a distraction from more pressing issues within the current administration. However, as political tensions rise, the controversy surrounding Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi’s alleged affiliations continues to be a topic of intense speculation.

Also Read: Assam CM to Visit Singapore Today for 'Advantage Assam 2.0' Investment Drive