BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Assam with “Safe, Developed, Self-Reliant Assam” Slogan

BJP State President Dilip Saikia announced the party’s campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, unveiling the slogan “Safe, Developed, Self-Reliant Assam.” Saikia emphasized that the NDA government aims for a resounding victory in its third term in the state.

Highlighting the party’s election strategy, he said BJP workers will engage directly with citizens at every booth, reminding them of previous developmental work. A 100-day action plan has been prepared, with booth strengthening and victory campaigns scheduled to begin from January 16.

“This election is a fight for civilization,” Saikia stated, stressing the party’s commitment to ensuring a safe Assam and a secure future for coming generations. He added that the BJP remains away from identity politics and does not engage in appeasement, noting that certain constituencies with significant minority populations are not expected to yield special results.

The NDA will contest in 126 constituencies. Saikia added that while there are many ticket aspirants, only candidates with a high chance of winning will be given tickets, with one ticket per constituency.

He further mentioned that the party’s focus is not just forming the government but winning the broader battle for Assam’s civilization and progress, while countering the mindset of historical oppression.

In addition to political preparations, BJP highlighted upcoming development projects: the Union Home Minister will inaugurate the Srimanta Sankardev Birthplace project in Bordowa at 10:30 AM on December 28 and also inaugurate the Jyoti-Bishnu Cultural Complex .

Saikia confirmed that a shortlist of ticket aspirants will be prepared in January as part of the party’s structured candidate selection process.

