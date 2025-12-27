Assam Opposition Plans United Front as BJP Prepares for 2026 Polls

Efforts to bring opposition parties together in Assam are gaining momentum, with plans for a united front expected to take shape in the first half of January itself.

Advertisment

On Friday, the Congress held a key discussion with members of civil society at a venue in Panjabari. The meeting was attended by Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, along with well-known figures like Dr. Hiren Gohain, Paresh Malakar, Abdul Mannan, MP Ajit Bhuyan, and Shantanu Barthakur.

During the discussions, participants talked about building a stronger opposition and how different parties could work together to challenge the BJP in the state. After the meeting, conversations continued with Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, to gather more perspectives.

Assam Congress President and MP, Gaurav Gogoi, said that the matter might also be discussed in the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the national level.

According to sources, everyone at the meeting agreed that forming an opposition alliance was necessary in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Assam unit of the BJP on Friday kicked off the first day of its two-day State Executive Meeting at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The meeting saw the participation of senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, and office-bearers, who discussed the state’s political situation, organisational matters, and preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Key proposals deliberated included strengthening Assam’s role in building a safe, developed, and self-reliant India, addressing migration concerns, resolving land rights issues, and granting tribal status to six communities while ensuring fair treatment for other groups.

Leaders also focused on implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and countering what they described as false narratives propagated by the Congress.

Also Read: State Executive Meet: Assam BJP Moves Ahead with Policies on Migration, Tribes and Land Rights