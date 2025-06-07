BJP Names Kanad Purkayastha as Assam’s Rajya Sabha Candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Kanad Purkayastha as its candidate from Assam for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.
In a notification issued on Saturday, the BJP stated, “The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved the name of Kanad Purkayastha for the forthcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Assam.”
Purkayastha currently serves as the Secretary of BJP Assam Pradesh.
Earlier, the Assam BJP shortlisted 13 senior party leaders for nomination to the Rajya Sabha elections. The names were finalised during the State Election Committee meeting held in Guwahati on June 3, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President, party Prabhari, and other senior leaders.
Out of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, one has been allocated to BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). For the remaining seat, the State Election Committee received 13 applications and has forwarded all names to the BJP National Committee for final consideration.
