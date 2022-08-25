BJP National President JP Nadda to Visit Assam

The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Assam and Tripura on August 29.

He will arrive in Guwahati where he will inaugurate the BJP North East Office building.

Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita was quoted by ANI as saying, “On August 29, JP Nadda will visit Agartala and Guwahati. He will first visit Tripura and then arrive in Guwahati. At around 4 pm, he will inaugurate the BJP North East office building in Guwahati. We will also arrange a meeting on this occasion.”

According to reports, Nadda will also hold a meeting with the party officials in Agartala to decide on the strategy regarding assembly elections in Tripura.