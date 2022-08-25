BJP National President JP Nadda to Visit Assam

The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Assam and Tripura on August 29.
He will arrive in Guwahati where he will inaugurate the BJP North East Office building.
Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita was quoted by ANI as saying, “On August 29, JP Nadda will visit Agartala and Guwahati. He will first visit Tripura and then arrive in Guwahati. At around 4 pm, he will inaugurate the BJP North East office building in Guwahati. We will also arrange a meeting on this occasion.”
According to reports, Nadda will also hold a meeting with the party officials in Agartala to decide on the strategy regarding assembly elections in Tripura.
Tripura Chief Minsiter Manik Saha had met Nadda in New Delhi recently when he briefed the party’s national president about the current political scenario and organizational activities in the state.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended an important meeting which took place in Guwahati and was attended by his Tripura counterpart Saha, BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and other senior BJP leaders.
Several important issues were discussed during the meeting before the scheduled Tripura assembly elections.