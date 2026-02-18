BJP National President Nitin Nabin Schedule in Assam Today

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will arrive in Assam on Feb 18. During a two-day visit to the state, it was learned that the newly elected national president of the ruling party, Nitin Nabin participating in a booth meeting in Dibrugarh, as well as taking part in several other programs.

According to sources, Nabin will arrive at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh at 1 PM. Nearly two thousand workers and cultural performers will welcome BJP National President Nitin Nanin. Immediately after he arrives at the airport, the National President will be greeted by 15 cultural teams.

Following this, he will go to the main playground to participate in the gathering organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, along with the leaders. About 20,085 leaders will be present at this gathering. Subsequently, he will participate in the enlightened citizens’ assembly at the Dibrugarh District Library Auditorium.

Nitin Nabin will meet with party in-charges At 7 PM,, co-in-charges, and workers from the Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur parliamentary constituencies in an organisational meeting.

On the 19th of February, at 9:00 AM, he will serve at Barekuri Namghar and at 10:00 AM, he will pay tribute at Sarbananda Singha Memorial.Nitin Nabin. At 11 AM the morning, the National President will conclude the Assam tour by interacting with party workers at a booth in the scenic tea garden. This visit by the National President will certainly motivate the party workers.