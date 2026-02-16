BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Arrive In Guwahati on Feb 18

BJP's national president Nitin Nabin will visit Assam. The newly elected national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party will tour the state on February 18-19 with a two-day schedule. It is learned that the newly elected national president of the ruling party, Navin, will be present in Assam on February 18, participating in a booth meeting in Dibrugarh, as well as taking part in several other programs.

On the morning of February 19, at 9 AM, the National President Nitin Nabin will be present at Barekuri Borgaon, to receive the blessings of the devotees and also to have a conversation. Afterwards, the National President will receive blessings at the Maidan of late Matak Rajya Sarbananda Singha located in Bengmara.

Regarding the two-day visit of the National President, State BJP President Dilip Saikia said that this two-day visit to Assam and North Assam will definitely inspire party workers. We are ready to welcome the National President. Therefore, to understand the preparations before this visit, we have come to Bornamghar in Barekuri.