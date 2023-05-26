BJP Not 'Double Engine' But a 'Trouble Engine' Govt: Bhupen Bora

Bora further criticized the government's financial management, alleging that the state's debt burden has increased significantly under the current administration. He pointed out a substantial increase in borrowing, from Rs 2,757 crore in 2012-13 to a staggering Rs 17,149 crore in 2021-22, with plans to take an additional Rs 25,000 crore loan.

Bora accused the government of artificially inflating the GDP to secure loans and expressed concern over the proposed plan to take a loan of Rs 50,000 crore in the following year.