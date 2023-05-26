BJP Not 'Double Engine' But a 'Trouble Engine' Govt: Bhupen Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah launched a scathing attack against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of the state by claiming that Assam is not a "double engine" but a "trouble engine" government.
Bhupen Borah asserted that the promised development and progress by the state government have not materialized in Assam.
Taking aim at the BJP's job creation promises, Bora accused the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of making empty advertisements and failing to deliver his pledges.
He highlighted the disparity between the government's claims of providing millions of jobs and the lack of actual employment opportunities created. Bora demanded accountability, asking for an explanation regarding the unfulfilled promises and the whereabouts of the alleged 22 lakh jobs.
Bora further criticized the government's financial management, alleging that the state's debt burden has increased significantly under the current administration. He pointed out a substantial increase in borrowing, from Rs 2,757 crore in 2012-13 to a staggering Rs 17,149 crore in 2021-22, with plans to take an additional Rs 25,000 crore loan.
Bora accused the government of artificially inflating the GDP to secure loans and expressed concern over the proposed plan to take a loan of Rs 50,000 crore in the following year.