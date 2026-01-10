BJP Opens Public Platforms to Shape Assam 2026 Manifesto, Says Dilip Saikia

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections on the horizon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Today formally kicked off the process of preparing its election manifesto(Sankalp Patra), placing public participation at the centre of the exercise.

The initiative was launched at 10 am at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, where Assam BJP state president Dilip Saikia addressed the media and called upon citizens to actively share their hopes, expectations and suggestions for the party’s vision document.

Speaking at a press conference, Saikia said the BJP wants the manifesto to truly reflect the aspirations of the people. To achieve this, the party has opened four different platforms through which citizens can submit their suggestions.

A missed call number—7002126126—has been activated for the purpose. After giving a missed call, citizens will receive a link on their mobile phones, through which they can fill out a form and submit their inputs.

Apart from this, suggestions can also be sent by scanning a QR code, emailing bjpassamsankalp2026@gmail.com or visiting the official website www.bjpassamsankalp2026.com. Saikia added that every suggestion received will be acknowledged with a confirmation message.

Urging people across Assam to participate in the democratic exercise, the BJP state president said, “Our primary objective is to ensure that the opinions, hopes and dreams of the people are accurately reflected in the Sankalp Patra.”

Saikia also highlighted what he described as the achievements of the BJP-led government in Assam. He claimed that under BJP rule, Assam has emerged as one of the fastest-developing states in the country. Referring to welfare schemes, he said that the poverty rate in Assam has come down from 34 per cent during the Congress regime to 12 per cent at present.

He further credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for ushering in a new phase of industrial development in the state. Saikia pointed to key projects such as the semiconductor unit at Jagiroad, the fourth unit of the Namrup fertiliser plant, and the bamboo-based bio-ethanol project at the Numaligarh refinery as signs of the Centre’s commitment to transforming Assam into an emerging industrial hub.

The programme was attended by Cabinet Minister and Sankalp Patra Preparation Committee chairman Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister Ranjit Kumar Das, and Election Management Committee convenor and MP Pradan Baruah, among others.

