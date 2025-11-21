"BJP Plotting Voter List Manipulation; Bihar Survey Proves It ‘Fake'": Lurinjyoti Gogoi

With the upcoming Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has intensified its organisational activities. As part of its election preparations, the party convened a crucial Central Executive Committee meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, with the party’s central office bearers in attendance. The executive meeting is expected to chalk out the party’s future political strategy and election roadmap.

According to party sources, the meeting discussed in detail the proposed opposition unity meeting and the role AJP may play in forming a broader anti-BJP alliance. It was also decided that former MP Rajen Gohain will be entrusted with a key responsibility within the party organisation.

The party strongly opposed the Special Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, alleging a conspiracy to bring in 5,000–10,000 outside voters into each constituency through the process. Gogoi claimed that the ruling BJP is preparing to manipulate the voter list ahead of the elections and said that evidence from the ongoing survey in Bihar proves the process to be “fake”.

Gogoi said there is a strong possibility of toppling the BJP government in the state if a united opposition front is maintained, urging all anti-BJP forces to act with restraint and discipline.

Speaking on the controversial death of noted artist Zubeen Garg, Gogoi questioned whether the alleged murder took place with the Chief Minister’s knowledge. “The CM has repeatedly said that Zubeen was killed by forcing him to consume alcohol. Was Zubeen murdered knowingly under his supervision?” Gogoi asked.

The AJP president added that the party will soon hold another round of meetings to strengthen the opposition alliance, stating that preliminary discussions have already been completed.

“Everyone must act responsibly and avoid actions that may disappoint the people. The opposition must remain united with a clear objective,” Gogoi said.

