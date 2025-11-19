“This Special Revision Is Dangerous for Assam”: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Wednesday warned that the proposed Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls in Assam poses a dangerous threat to the state’s demographic stability.

Gogoi said that while the entire country is witnessing strong opposition to the SIR (Special Identification Register)-related processes, the Assam government is opening the gates for outsiders in the name of electoral revision.

He alleged that the state government has virtually enabled a situation where people arriving from outside the state just days prior could still manage to cast their votes.

“This has opened the door for thousands—even lakhs—of people to be brought into Assam,” Gogoi warned, accusing the ruling BJP of building such conditions deliberately.

According to him, the SR exercise could allow not only foreigners but also individuals from other Indian states to be added to Assam’s voter list.

Calling it an existential threat to indigenous communities, Gogoi stated that the AJP firmly demands the cancellation of the Special Revision process.

Speaking on developments around Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi confirmed that the Opposition’s latest meeting included extensive discussions on strategies to defeat the BJP in 2026.

He urged all Opposition leaders to act responsibly in the interest of the people of Assam.

“To prevent an atmosphere of mistrust, everyone must exercise restraint,” he said. “Whatever we do will directly impact the public. People will judge us based on what we say and how we act.”

During the first joint meeting of the Opposition parties, issues related to seat-sharing were discussed. The meeting also touched upon possible timelines for finalising the seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Assembly elections.

