“BJP Promised ST Recognition, Instead Blood Wasshed”: Akhil Gogoi Slams Govt

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly condemned the violent police crackdown on Koch Rajbongshi protesters demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Golokganj. Taking to social media, Gogoi accused the Assam government of betraying its promises and called for immediate action against those responsible.

“What is this Himanta Biswa Sarma? The BJP government had assured Scheduled Tribe recognition within six months of taking office. Instead, it has sent police to shed the blood of indigenous communities,” Gogoi wrote.

The Raijor Dal leader described the lathi-charge as an act of sheer brutality, emphasizing that justice must be served. “Those police officers who committed this atrocity must be arrested. This attack on protesters demanding tribal recognition is unacceptable,” he added.

Gogoi expressed solidarity with the Koch Rajbongshi community and the five other indigenous groups in Assam demanding ST status. “The Koch Rajbongshi people are not alone. We stand with them, shoulder to shoulder in their struggle for recognition. Victory to the Koch Rajbongshis! Victory to the six indigenous communities!”

The protests in Golokganj escalated after the police allegedly used batons to disperse demonstrators, leaving many injured. The demonstrators had gathered to demand the long-pending constitutional recognition of six indigenous communities, including the Koch Rajbongshis, as Scheduled Tribes—a promise repeatedly deferred by successive governments.