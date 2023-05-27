Assam: BJP Reacts to Bhupen Borah’s 'Trouble Engine Govt' Remark

Reacting to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah's 'Trouble Engine' government remark, the State BJP media panelist Debajit Mahanta on Saturday said that at present the state government does not have to wait for the funds from central government to pay salaries to its employees.
Addressing a press conference at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Mahanta said, “Although Congress has ruled Assam for several years since India attained independence, however, today, the BJP-ruled government in the state has come to that point where the government does not have to wait for funds from central government to pay salaries to its 4.5 lakh employees. Maybe Borah is not aware of the recent developments in the state that is why he passed the comments.”
Mahanta alleged, "During the times when Congress was ruling the state, the recruited youths had to pay money as soon as they received the appointment letters, however, now when BJP is ruling, the youths received the appointment letters on the basis of merit."
He further asked Borah to find a single candidate who has been appointed by paying any sort of demanded money.
Mahanta has warned Bhupen Borah not to make any baseless statements in the future. He said that among the newly recruited employees, several Congress workers have also received appointment letters in the recently conducted recruitment examinations.
Further speaking on Borah’s comments on taking loans showing artificial GDP, the party media panelist said that the debt is much lesser as compared to Congress-led states in the country.
He said that the debt Assam is bearing at present is valued at Rs 1,10,000 crore.
It may be mentioned that on Friday, Bhupen Borah launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led government in the state claiming that Assam is not a ‘double engine’ but a ‘trouble engine’ government.
Taking aim at the BJP's job creation promises, Bora accused the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of making empty advertisements and failing to deliver his pledges.
He highlighted the disparity between the government's claims of providing millions of jobs and the lack of actual employment opportunities created. Bora demanded accountability, asking for an explanation regarding the unfulfilled promises and the whereabouts of the alleged 22 lakh jobs.
Bora further criticized the government's financial management, alleging that the state's debt burden has increased significantly under the current administration. He pointed out a substantial increase in borrowing, from Rs 2,757 crore in 2012-13 to a staggering Rs 17,149 crore in 2021-22, with plans to take an additional Rs 25,000 crore loan.
Bora accused the government of artificially inflating the GDP to secure loans and expressed concern over the proposed plan to take a loan of Rs 50,000 crore in the following year.