BJP Seeks Mandate for Development in Rabha Hasong, Slams Congress for Neglect

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reiterated its commitment to the development and security of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, asserting that it has always stood for the region’s progress.
For the first time, the party has fielded candidates from all communities residing in the Rabha Hasong area, aiming to eliminate divisions allegedly created by the Congress and foster harmony and unity.
Assam BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia made these remarks as the party gears up to conclude its election campaign ahead of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls on April 2.
Saikia emphasized that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is contesting all 36 constituencies with a united front to establish a larger and more peaceful Rabha Hasong. He pointed out that with NDA candidates already elected unopposed in three constituencies, the party has intensified its campaign across the remaining 33 seats, expressing confidence in a comprehensive victory.
Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to the region, Saikia stated that the party, along with the Rabha Joint Struggle Committee, has garnered overwhelming public support through extensive door-to-door outreach.
He asserted that the electorate firmly backs NDA candidates, recognizing the development initiatives led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government. Saikia further claimed that the people’s endorsement reflects their faith in the BJP-led NDA government’s efforts to ensure constitutional safeguards and address key demands of the Rabha Hasong region.
In a sharp attack on the Congress, Saikia accused the party of engaging in divisive politics and anti-community conspiracies. He criticized Congress for failing to conduct elections for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council since its formation in 1995, stating that polls were eventually held in 2013 only after a court order. Additionally, he demanded that Congress seek public apology for the killing of 24 Rabha people before contesting in the elections.
Concluding his address, the Assam BJP president urged voters to exercise their democratic rights by casting their votes for NDA candidates under the “Lotus” and “Television” symbols between 7 AM and 3 PM on April 2. He called for public participation in shaping a developed and prosperous Rabha Hasong.
Also Read: Infighting Over Strategy or Power Struggle? Congress at Crossroads