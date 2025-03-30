Infighting Over Strategy or Power Struggle? Congress at Crossroads

While the BJP-led ruling alliance is aggressively campaigning for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, the Congress party remains engaged in internal disputes at Rajiv Bhawan. The meeting, attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in-charge Jitendra Singh, highlighted internal dissatisfaction within the party.

At a time when elections for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council are underway, the state Congress is focused on restructuring new block, mandal, and district committees. However, many Congress MLAs are unhappy with this process, alleging that APCC President Bhupen Borah has made unilateral appointments without consulting local MLAs. Baksa MLA Nandita Das and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora had previously written to the high command regarding their concerns, but after receiving no response, Nandita Das has raised her voice again. She questioned how block, mandal, and district presidents could be replaced without informing the local MLAs.

The dissatisfaction isn't limited to Nandita Das. Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia also boycotted the PAC meeting, reportedly due to the selection of a block president in his constituency, Nazira, without his consent. Similarly, a heated argument broke out at Rajiv Bhawan on Sunday over the appointment of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Committee president, forcing Jitendra Singh to leave the meeting room.

However, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi downplayed the ongoing infighting, calling it a sign of a healthy democratic environment within the party.

Meanwhile, as the ruling BJP aligns with the Rabha Joint Struggle Committee to retain control over the council, Congress leaders and workers remain embroiled in internal power struggles. Despite its ambitions to form a government in Assam in 2026, such internal conflicts raise questions about whether it is merely wishful thinking.

