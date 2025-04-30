BJP Slams Congress for Twisting CM’s Remarks on APSC Scam Report, Demands Apology

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Congress for allegedly distorting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments on the findings of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission, which investigated the APSC recruitment scam. The party accused Congress of misleading the public and insulting Assamese women for political gain.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Sarma cited excerpts from the Commission’s report that included testimonies from accused individuals and witnesses—most notably, the mother of former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul—suggesting that some women were coerced into adopting “alternative means” to secure jobs during the Congress regime. The BJP clarified that the Chief Minister was merely referencing the Commission’s report, not expressing personal views.

Reacting to the controversy, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “Instead of accepting the truth revealed in the Commission’s findings, the Congress is spreading lies and misrepresenting facts. Their campaign is a deliberate insult to the women of Assam.”

The BJP further asserted that while the Congress had long demanded the public release of the report, the party now appears cornered by its revelations and is resorting to baseless propaganda. The party also criticized the opposition for launching misleading attacks without properly studying the report.

The Commission’s report outlines that the scam extended beyond financial corruption, alleging that some women candidates were exploited during the recruitment process. It also quotes Rakesh Paul’s mother expressing regret over her son’s moral downfall.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Chief Minister Sarma on Wednesday stated, “I didn’t make any personal comments. Everything I said is in the committee’s report. Rakesh Paul’s mother has made statements that I cannot even repeat. Congress should answer why they appointed Rakesh Paul as APSC chairman. Who gave him that position? And why did a Congress leader accept jewellery from him during his wedding?”

In response to the 24-hour ultimatum issued by Congress, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, “They should direct that demand to retired Justice Sharma and Rakesh Paul’s mother, not me. As the Chief Minister, I speak only with documented evidence. I challenge Congress leaders to stand with me and read the committee's report aloud.” He further added, “They may try to intimidate me, but I don’t fear Congress. I wasn’t raised to live in fear.”

Calling Congress’ actions “politically motivated and ethically bankrupt,” the BJP demanded an unconditional public apology from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and other party leaders for “demeaning Assamese women’s dignity.”

