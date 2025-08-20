BJP Slams Congress MPs for Opposing IIM in Assam, Calls Move “Anti-State”

The Assam Pradesh BJP has strongly criticized Congress MPs for opposing the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam, calling their stance “anti-Assam” and “destructive.”

Speaking at a press conference, BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi said, “The Congress party’s anti-Assam role has once again come to light in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Since independence, the Congress has repeatedly taken positions that were against Assam’s interests. Yesterday, their true colours were reflected in Parliament. The people of Assam, along with national organizations, have long demanded the establishment of an IIM in the state. Thanks to the persistent efforts of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the sincere support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam is now moving forward in securing an IIM.”

Medhi added that the “IIM Amendment Bill, 2025,” aimed at facilitating the institute’s establishment, was introduced in the Lok Sabha yesterday and was a moment of great joy for the people of Assam. However, Congress MPs vehemently opposed the bill. “The anti-Assam stance of Congress MPs, including those from Assam, is shameful. We strongly condemn and denounce this behavior,” Medhi said.

At a press meet held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan in Basistha, Medhi expressed surprise and disappointment that while the government deserved gratitude for taking a historic step for Assam, Congress chose to oppose it instead. “How can a party act against the interests of Assam when it should have been supporting this initiative? Every political party has its agenda, but why did Congress MPs adopt an anti-Assam stance against this state’s long-term interests?” he questioned.

Medhi also cited a precedent, noting that Congress MP Priyank Kharge had previously opposed the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor project being built at Jagi Road, illustrating a pattern of anti-Assam actions by the party.

During the bill’s introduction in the Lok Sabha, the Speaker was joined by Assam BJP President and MP from Darang–Udalguri, Dilip Saikia, who urged all members to support the legislation and safeguard Assam’s interests. Despite this, Congress MPs from Assam and across India sided against the bill, prioritizing their party high command over the welfare of the people of Assam.

Medhi concluded by demanding that Assam Congress MPs provide a clear explanation to the people of Assam for their “shameful and anti-Assam stance.”

