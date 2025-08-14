Centre Approves Bill to Set Up IIM in Guwahati

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to establish an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, making it the second IIM in the Northeast after Shillong, which was set up in 2007, and the 22nd in India. Senior government officials said the Centre has earmarked over ₹500 crore for the project.

The new institute is expected to cement Guwahati’s position as a leading education hub in the region, which already hosts premier institutions such as IIT Guwahati, the National Law University and Judicial Academy, and AIIMS at Changsari.

Officials said the IIM will address a long-standing gap in management education in the Northeast, offering high-quality academic programmes and research opportunities to students nationwide. Its presence, they added, is likely to attract top talent, foster entrepreneurship, and contribute to capacity-building in sectors vital for the region’s and the country’s economic growth.

The project is part of the Centre’s broader push to expand higher education infrastructure in the Northeast, which has in recent years seen the establishment of central universities, AIIMS campuses, and specialised research institutes. The initiative aims to reduce regional disparities in access to top-tier institutions, enhance employability, and integrate the Northeast more closely with national and global economic networks.

The bill to set up IIM Guwahati is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the current session.

