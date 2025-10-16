BJP Slams Opposition Leaders Over Baksa Incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday addressed a press conference over the recent incident in Baksa, linking it to alleged provocation by opposition leaders.

BJP spokesperson Suranjann Dutta stated that “people now know who the true fans of Zubeen are and who the fake ones are.” He alleged that the situation escalated due to “provocative remarks” by opposition figures, directly accusing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of instigating the public.

Dutta further alleged that AJP leaderLurinjyoti Gogoi and MLA Akhil Gogoi were also responsible for creating a “volatile environment” in the state through their statements and actions.

Commenting on the growing public outcry, Dutta said, “#JusticeForZubeen has crossed one million posts, a reflection of how deeply people care. We are grateful that the people of Assam have united for justice.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he questioned, “How did Congress deliver justice in cases like Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the Dhemaji bomb blast, or the Kokrajhar communal clashes? Everyone has seen their version of justice.”

The BJP leader also referred to the recent incident involving Congress NSUI worker Rajbangshi, who allegedly assaulted an individual, saying that security arrangements had to be made following the attack.

“If Congress truly cared about Zubeen, they should suspend Rajbanshi. Every time someone pays respect to the artist, Congress seems to get irritated,” he further stated.

