Lurinjyoti Gogoi Slams Assam Govt for Using Schools to Promote Orunodoi 3.0

Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has slammed the Assam government for using schools to promote the ‘Orunodoi 3.0’ scheme.

Taking to Facebook, he said the government is “forcing students to attend these programs” and even changing lunch hours, academic activities, and exam timings just for the scheme.

“I strongly condemn this move,” Gogoi said. “What is the need for Orunodoi programs in schools? The government should stop this. Teachers and students should not be used to promote a scheme, and the learning environment should not be disturbed. This also violates students’ rights. The government and the Chief Minister must withdraw such orders and avoid doing anything like this in the future.”

The criticism comes as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to disburse benefits under Arunodoi 3.0 to an additional 10,186 community cadres under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), including those in the BTR districts. The expansion will cost around Rs 1.27 crore per month, with payments starting from today (October 7, 2025.)

The launch event is being held at the College of Veterinary Science Playground in Guwahati's Khanapara and is also being broadcasted in schools across the state.

The event is underway at the time of filing this report.

