BJP Spokesperson Goswami Files Complaint Against Gaurav Gogoi Over Court Video Leak

Advocate and Assam BJP state spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami has filed a complaint with the Registrar of the Guwahati High Court against APCC Deputy President Gaurav Gogoi. The complaint alleges that Gogoi was involved in sharing a video of a court hearing involving the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), raising concerns over privacy and breach of judicial protocol.

The complaint notes that the unauthorised dissemination of the hearing video violates court norms and undermines the integrity of judicial proceedings, urging the High Court to investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible.

This development comes amid heightened political tensions in Assam, with both the BJP and the Congress closely monitoring legal and procedural controversies. The Guwahati High Court has yet to respond to the complaint.

