From Governor to VP Nominee: Was CP Radhakrishnan Always the BJP’s Hidden Choice?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sprang a surprise by naming Maharashtra Governor and senior BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) pick for the Vice-Presidential race.

The decision was formalised at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting, just weeks after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down citing health reasons. If elected, Radhakrishnan will become the next Vice President of India, succeeding Dhankhar. Sources indicate that Radhakrishnan could make his first appearance as the Vice-Presidential nominee at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to laud Radhakrishnan’s nomination, praising his “dedication, humility and intellect” and recalling his “extensive grassroots work in Tamil Nadu.” Radhakrishnan, in turn, expressed gratitude on X, calling the opportunity a “blessing to serve the nation.”

Support for his candidacy has already poured in from across the NDA spectrum, including Chirag Paswan, Jayant Singh, Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jitan Ram Manjhi. Even Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, otherwise a fierce critic of the BJP, described Radhakrishnan as “non-controversial” and wished him well.

Yet, beneath the official congratulatory notes, political circles are abuzz with speculation. Dhankhar’s exit—coming barely a day after he presided over the Monsoon Session in Parliament—has stirred whispers in Delhi corridors.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hinted at a deeper story, remarking that there may be “far more than meets the eye.” He even revealed that Dhankhar appeared “absolutely normal” in a phone conversation just two hours before his resignation was made public. Could the explanation of ill health be masking a more complex political reshuffle within the NDA? Or is it an attempt to pre-empt a storm building in Parliament?

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan’s swift elevation has raised eyebrows. His rapid trajectory—from Governor of Jharkhand in early 2023 to taking simultaneous charges of Telangana and Puducherry in 2024, and finally Maharashtra—suggests he has become a trusted troubleshooter for the BJP’s top brass. Was his nomination pre-planned, anticipating Dhankhar’s move, or was it a hurried adjustment to fill a vacuum?

With the Election Commission already scheduling the Vice Presidential election for September 9, the weeks ahead are likely to keep political observers guessing. While the NDA looks comfortably placed to see Radhakrishnan through, the lingering mystery around Dhankhar’s sudden resignation continues to fuel speculation: Was it really just about health—or the first tremor of a bigger shift in Indian politics?

