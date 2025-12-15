BJP Stands with the People, Congress with Delhi Leaders : Dilip Saikia

BJP Assam PresidentDilip Saikia on Monday took a sharp dig at Congressover its recent allegations of vote manipulation, asserting that while the BJP is closely aligned with the people of Assam, Congress remains focused on its Delhi-based leadership.

“Congress holds meetings in Delhi, while the BJP holds meetings in Assam. That is the fundamental difference,” Saikia said.

Responding to Congress’s claims regarding electoral malpractice, Saikia countered, “If anyone has been involved in vote manipulation, it was Congress. Even during Jawaharlal Nehru’s time as Prime Minister, Congress orchestrated incidents of vote rigging. BJP has never indulged in such acts.”

He further accused Congress of repeatedly undermining the Constitution, stating, “Instead of adhering to the law, Congress has tried to mislead the public with baseless claims. In several states, including Bihar, while serious electoral issues were ongoing, Congress did not file any formal complaints or approach courts.

Saikia ridiculed this metaphor, saying, “The sound of this ‘hydrogen bomb’ is no louder than that of a small firecracker set off by a child. Congress is merely using such tactics to confuse the people of India.”

He added that Congress has no connection with the common people. “Whenever Congress loses, they allege vote rigging or fault EVMs. But where the BJP is in power, everything runs smoothly,” he said, emphasising the BJP’s commitment to transparency and fair elections.