“Even Though the Three Gogois Have United, BJP Has Thousands Like Them”: Dilip Saikia

The state BJP headquarters recently hosted a large-scale joining ceremony organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha, drawing over 300 participants from various political parties, organisations, and influencers.

During the event, senior BJP leader Romen Deka’s eldest daughter, Ayushmita Deka, formally joined the party. Having completed her higher education and early career in the USA, Ayushmita returned to her homeland with a commitment to serve her motherland and contribute to the party’s work.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Dilip Saikia criticised the Congress party, alleging that it has amended the Constitution 106 times for its own political gains, reflecting a culture of vote-bank politics and appeasement. Saikia claimed that Congress has misused the Constitution for its vested interests, imposing policies under the guise of religion in Congress-ruled states, and undermining the principles of the Constitution.

He further remarked that the Congress had earlier attempted to undermine constitutional values, saying the party had “trampled the country’s Constitution with its misdeeds.” Saikia emphasised that the BJP remains committed to upholding every provision of the Constitution meticulously.

Commenting on land issues, he criticised those who make false promises to return evicted land to illegal occupants, stating that such individuals are merely pursuing personal ambitions under the guise of governance.

He further remarked on the party’s expanding leadership base, saying, “Even though the three Gogois have united, the BJP has thousands of leaders like them,” underscoring what he described as the party’s growing strength and organisational depth.

